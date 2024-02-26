Watch: A Reporter In Norway Was Next To The Ocean For A Big Storm When A Fish Hit Him In The Face

On the coast of Norway, you’ll see this reporter, doing reporter things, letting people know a storm is coming in while standing in a terrible spot. It’s all about the shot right? We need the visual to tell people to stay indoors. Rogue waves, torrential rain, whipping wind — and flying fish?



It’s the worst storm in 30 years apparently — there are no subtitles but they aren’t needed. It doesn’t matter what language you speak, getting hit in the face with a fish is funny in every single one of them.



