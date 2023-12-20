AI Put Together A Better Home Alone 3 Than The Actual Home Alone 3

Home Alone, and Home Alone 2: Lost In New York were classics…and then we got Home Alone 3 in 1997 with a different cast…and it fell off. This was followed by a Home Alone 4 and then another in 2021, none of which lived up to the first one. What were they missing? Macauley Culkin. He was the missing piece. He is semi-retired and maybe that’s why he has never been roped back into the franchise but AI doesn’t care about that.

This trailer has moments where you can tell it’s fake but how about the story it came up with? BETTER than the actual Home Alone 3…and 4…and the newest one.

