Gibson Is Trying To Find the 'Back To The Future' Guitar

There are signs that there may be something else going on as well.

In cinematic history, this was the moment rock and roll met sci-fi. At the Enchantment Under the Sea dance in Back to the Future, Marty McFly shreds Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” on a cherry red Gibson ES-345 — an iconic scene that helped define a generation.

But when it came time to film the 1985 sequel, the production team couldn’t track down the original guitar. It vanished — and hasn’t been seen since.

Now, Gibson Guitars has launched the Lost to the Future project to find it. They’re asking fans to call, text, or visit their website with any tips. The hunt is on.

But something smells a little fishy…

Christopher Lloyd ends the video by saying, "There might be a paradox," and the official website? Yeah, it's got a countdown clock ticking away.

I’m not saying they already have the guitar… but it’s definitely feeling a little suspicious.