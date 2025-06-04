Listen Live

Gibson Is Trying To Find the 'Back To The Future' Guitar

Lifestyle | TV & Movies
Published June 3, 2025
By Rachel Detta

There are signs that there may be something else going on as well.

In cinematic history, this was the moment rock and roll met sci-fi. At the Enchantment Under the Sea dance in Back to the Future, Marty McFly shreds Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” on a cherry red Gibson ES-345 — an iconic scene that helped define a generation.

But when it came time to film the 1985 sequel, the production team couldn’t track down the original guitar. It vanished — and hasn’t been seen since.

Now, Gibson Guitars has launched the Lost to the Future project to find it. They’re asking fans to call, text, or visit their website with any tips. The hunt is on.

But something smells a little fishy…

Christopher Lloyd ends the video by saying, "There might be a paradox," and the official website? Yeah, it's got a countdown clock ticking away.

I’m not saying they already have the guitar… but it’s definitely feeling a little suspicious.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close