Catherine O’Hara's Best SCTV Moments

Catherine O’Hara, the Emmy-winning Canadian actress and beloved comedy star, passed away on January 30, 2026, at the age of 71. She died at her home in Los Angeles after a brief illness. While her passing has been confirmed by her representation, officials have not released detailed information on the cause.

O’Hara’s career spanned five decades, starting with her roles on SCTV. Here are some of her funniest moments!

Early Years and SCTV: Where the legend began

Before she became a global screen star, O’Hara helped shape comedy history as part of the original cast of Second City Television (SCTV).

Created from Toronto’s famed Second City improv troupe in the 1970s, SCTV became the launching pad for some of the most influential comedians of the era, including Eugene Levy, Martin Short, and Andrea Martin.

On SCTV, O’Hara showed incredible range. She performed character sketches, hilarious celebrity impressions, and original bits that highlighted her quick wit and comedic instincts.

Some fan-favorite sketches included:

“Twillings Tea”

One of O’Hara’s most beloved performances, this over-the-top Katharine Hepburn parody turns a refined afternoon tea into escalating chaos. Her exaggerated voice, physical awkwardness, and fearless commitment made the sketch an instant classic.

“The Brooke Shields Show”

O’Hara’s satirical take on a smug, self-important talk-show host was razor-sharp. The sketch worked because she never winked at the joke. She played the character with total sincerity, which made the absurdity even funnier.

“English for Beginners”

A standout example of her physical comedy, this sketch showcased O’Hara’s impeccable timing and expressive reactions, proving she could get big laughs without relying heavily on dialogue.

“Lola Heatherton”

Lola Heatherton was SCTV’s ultimate diva: part old-Hollywood glamour, part “look-at-me-I’m-fabulous,” all Catherine O’Hara. With her breathless ego and over-the-top antics, Lola turned absurdity into an art form.

“Perma-Lacque Hair Spray Commercial”

In this classic SCTV parody, Catherine O’Hara stars in a mock commercial for Perma-Lacque, an over-the-top hair spray that promises “perfect hair, all the time — no matter what happens!” O’Hara plays it completely straight, selling the absurd product with exaggerated enthusiasm and deadpan sincerity, while the ridiculous claims and chaotic results around her heighten the comedy.

TV and Movie Highlights: Big Hits and Fan Favorites

Beyond her sketch comedy, O’Hara was in a variety of tv shows and movies.

On television, she won hearts as the eccentric Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek, earning Emmy and Golden Globe awards for her scene-stealing performance. Most recently, she was in the HBO drama The Last of Us (Season 2), where she had a guest role that earned her praise and an Emmy nomination for her performance in early 2025.

On the big screen, O’Hara was just as unforgettable. She played the quirky, dramatic Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice, the frantic but loving mom Kate McCallister in Home Alone, and appeared in Christopher Guest’s mockumentaries such as Waiting for Guffman and Best in Show.

She also lent her voice to animated classics like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Frankenweenie.

Across film and TV, her timing, physical comedy, and fearless character work made every role a standout.

Remembering an Icon

Catherine O’Hara was a beloved Canadian icon whose work made people laugh, inspired artists, and reminded audiences of the joy and humanity in comedy. From the sketch stages of Toronto to international fame on screens big and small, her legacy is vast and enduring.