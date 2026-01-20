'Youngblood' Remake Heavily Features Sadlon Arena In New Trailer

We were first introduced to this story in 1986, with Rob Lowe and Patrick Swayze playing the lead roles and Keanu Reeves in his first feature film role. Now 40 years later, a new cast, a more modern take and we have a remake to the original 'Youngblood'.

However, one major difference between the movies is the filming locations. The original is mostly shot in the east end of Toronto at the Ted Reeve Arena, but the on-ice scenes for the remake were shot right here in Barrie at Sadlon Arena. If you watch the trailer, the Sadlon Arena can be recognized numerous times, and if you have a very good eye, you may even spot some Barrie Colts logos.



Have a look at the trailer below. Hits select theatres March 6th of this year. Why couldn't they show just a quick shot of the zamboni?

Follows Dean Youngblood, a hockey prodigy who joins the Hamilton Bulldogs and has to deal with toxic behavior during his journey to the National Hockey League draft.

