Buy Your “Rock the Pink Shirt” Pink Shirts
Put on your pink Shirt– raise awareness, support a great cause and help put an end to bullying.
Almost 50% of Canadian parents have at least one child that has been a victim of bullying. Nearly one-third of teenagers have been bullied recently, and nearly half of Canadians are bullied in the workplace every week.
It has to stop. That’s why ROCK 95 is selling our famous “Rock The Pink Shirt” t-shirts for $25, with proceeds going to Shak’s World… Empowering Youth to Stay Humble And Kind.
Get yours today by clicking here, and wear it proudly on Pink Shirt Day, Wednesday, February 23rd. Together, let’s put an end to bullying.
(Limited quantities available)
Shak’s World