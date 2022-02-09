Buy Your “Rock the Pink Shirt” Pink Shirts

Almost 50% of Canadian parents have at least one child that has been a victim of bullying. Nearly one-third of teenagers have been bullied recently, and nearly half of Canadians are bullied in the workplace every week.

It has to stop. That’s why ROCK 95 is selling our famous “Rock The Pink Shirt” t-shirts for $25, with proceeds going to Shak’s World… Empowering Youth to Stay Humble And Kind.

wear it proudly on Pink Shirt Day, Wednesday, February 23rd. Together, let's put an end to bullying.

Shak’s World

Shak’s World Community Centre (SWCC) uses basketball, innovation, and mentorship as a bridge to youth employment, education, and training. SWCC’s youth-led urban community development project tackle the underlying issues leading to youth addiction, homelessness, and mental health challenges. By creating a positive, inclusive and diverse environment in the Downtown Core.

Through mentorship, sport and community engagement SWCC encourages a positive and stable environment for youth to take steps in defining and implementing direction in their lives. The programming leads are all youth 29-years of age and under. SW Community Centre welcomes youth from across Simcoe County between the ages of 7 and 17 to participate in the wide variety of drop-in programming like art, dance, yoga, chess and 6-12-week basketball training programs.