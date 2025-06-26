Where to Celebrate Canada Day in Simcoe County

Canada Day in Simcoe County is a full-on summer celebration – from lakeside fireworks to small-town charm and major concerts, here’s where to catch the best events this year!

Barrie – Canada Day On The Move

This travelling celebration brings music, inflatables, nature play, and face painting to local parks across Barrie. Families can also enjoy a reptile show and hula hoop performance from Darlin’ Darlin’ Cowgirl.

Barrie – Open Air Dunlop

Downtown Barrie transforms into a street festival with live entertainment, family fun, and free cupcakes. Highlights include wrestling at Meridian Place, a salsa after-party, and fireworks over Kempenfelt Bay at 10 PM.

Barrie – Centennial Park Food Fest

Head to the waterfront for food trucks, buskers, magic, and an animal stunt show by the Ultimutts. The paid fun zone adds inflatables and games, and fireworks close out the day.

Wasaga Beach – Music & Fireworks by the Water

Start with a pancake breakfast and family activities, then stick around for evening performances by The Strumbellas and Grace. Upgrade to VIP for front-row seating and beer garden access. Fireworks end the night on the beach.

New Tecumseth – Fireworks in the Park

Tottenham Conservation Area hosts free festivities from 4 PM to dusk, including carnival games, vendors, entertainment, and fireworks. A free shuttle runs from Coventry Park.

Bradford West Gwillimbury – Big Show, Small-Town Heart

The celebration includes magic shows, circus acts, live music from The Wheat Kings, and fireworks. Kids can enjoy inflatables, tattoos, and games. Food trucks and community booths round out the evening.

Friday Harbour – A Weekend-Long Bash

From June 27 to July 1, Friday Harbour offers themed food, paddle painting, beach activities, and DJ sets. On July 1, catch fireworks over the water to wrap up five days of lakeside fun.

Horseshoe Resort – Adventure Awaits

Celebrate on June 28 with all-day access to tubing, rock climbing, scenic chairlift rides, and more. Day passes include gem mining and mini golf for outdoor-loving families.

Collingwood – Four Days of Fun

Running June 28 to July 1, this festival includes markets, live music, theatre, roller skating, a decorated bike parade, and fireworks from Millennium Point.

Oro-Medonte – Market & Farm Vibes

Chappell Farms hosts the launch of the Oro-Medonte Farmers’ Market with 45+ vendors, delicious food (don’t miss the poutine), and a festive farm setting perfect for a morning outing.

Orillia – Lakeside Celebration

Couchiching Beach Park hosts a full day of programming, from a parade and kids’ village to midway rides, live music, and fireworks at 9:45 PM. Don’t miss the Canada Day cake and decorated bike parade!

Midland – Parade, Park Fun & Fireworks

Start the day with the Canada Day Parade and spend the afternoon at Little Lake Park enjoying live entertainment, kids’ activities, and food trucks. Fireworks light up Penetanguishene Harbour at dusk.

Wherever you choose to celebrate, the sky over Simcoe County and beyond will be bursting with colour and excitement this Canada Day. From waterfront parks to charming small towns, each fireworks display offers a unique way to cap off a day full of local festivities, music, and community fun. So grab a blanket, find your perfect viewing spot, and enjoy one of the many Canada Day events lighting up the night!