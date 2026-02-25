Big Wreck and Practically Hip Set to Rock Kempenfest 2026

Kempenfest 2026 presented by TD is bringing serious rock power to the waterfront July 31 through August 3. And if you love loud guitars, big hooks, and Canadian rock royalty, this year’s lineup delivers.

Rock 95 is proud to present two massive nights on the OLG MainStage, powered by Osborne Goddard Team.

Saturday Night: Big Wreck Takes Over the Waterfront

On Saturday, August 1, Rock 95 presents Big Wreck live at Kempenfest.

Known for their soaring riffs and unmistakable sound, Big Wreck has been a force in Canadian rock for decades. With Ian Thornley’s powerhouse vocals and a catalogue packed with fan favourites, this is the kind of show that demands to be played loud.

Joining Big Wreck on Saturday night:

Grant Boyer

Mirrage

Nick Marinac

Feura, this year’s Gussapolooza Home Grown Battle of the Band winner

And more to be announced

It is a stacked lineup that blends established talent with rising local artists. Exactly what a summer rock night should feel like.

Monday Night: A Tribute to Canada’s Most Iconic Band

The long weekend wraps up with another can’t-miss night.

On Monday, August 3, Rock 95 presents Practically Hip on the OLG MainStage.

If you know, you know.

Practically Hip has built a reputation as one of the country’s premier tribute acts, delivering the music of The Tragically Hip with passion and authenticity. Expect the anthems, the deep cuts, and a waterfront crowd singing every word.

Opening the night:

Gabe Salem

93 North Band

Both shows are presented in association with Carlsberg and Cottage Springs.

Four Days of Music on Barrie’s Waterfront

Kempenfest runs July 31 through August 3 along Barrie’s waterfront.

It is one of Ontario’s largest outdoor festivals, blending live music, arts and crafts, food vendors, and family-friendly fun into one unforgettable long weekend.

But for rock fans, Saturday and Monday are the nights to circle.

Big Wreck. Practically Hip. Barrie’s waterfront.

Summer does not get much better than that.