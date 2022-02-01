Every February, is Black History Month.

Rock 95 joins Canadians across the country in honouring the many achievements and incredible contributions, past and present, of Black Canadians and their communities. We recognize that black people have played a significant role in shaping Canadian heritage and identity throughout history and continue to show resilience and great determination in working towards a more inclusive and diverse Canada.

Join us in commemorating Black History Month, celebrate local black history, and learn more about local Black History Month events, programming and initiatives taking place throughout February by checking back here for updates.

To learn more about Black History Month, click here

Black Owned Businesses & Organizations in Simcoe County

Support some of the amazing local black-owned businesses and organizations dotted all across our community. Here is our guide to black-owned businesses and organizations in Simcoe County that you can support this month and beyond.

See the growing list, or submit to be included on the list at Barrie 360.

2022 Simcoe County Black History Month Kick-Off

All are welcome to virtually attend the Simcoe County Black History Month Kick-Off Celebration on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 7:00 – 9:00 pm.

The event will include speakers Michael Bowe and Dr. Bimpe Ayeni, local Black-owned business highlights, and music, drumming, dance, and spoken word performances from local Black artists.

Here’s how to attend the virtual event.

List of Local Black History Month Programs/Events

The City of Barrie celebrates Black History Month with events that bring awareness to the significant contributions that Black Canadians have and continue to make to the cultural, economic, and social landscape of our country and our community.

See the list of events in Barrie.

Barrie Public library – Black History 365

Learn about Black history 365 days of the year! Celebrate the many achievements and contributions of Black Canadians who, throughout history, have done so much to make Canada the culturally diverse, compassionate, and prosperous nation it is today. In collaboration with community partners, UPlift Black #UPLiftBlack365.

Learn more at the Barrie Public Library.