Local Girl In Inked Magazine Competition Finals

Made By Jade

A single Mom of three boys, working multiple jobs, and creating quilting art, Jade Coulson now wants to go from parenting, real estate, HVAC design, and art creation, to being featured in the pages of Inked Magazine.

Inked is hosting an online voting competition to determine who will be featured inside their legendary pages, as well as who will win a cash prize of $25,000! Jade finds herself in the quarter finals of the competition, representing Simcoe County!

The online vote also acts as a fundraiser for The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation, who provide financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer.

Jade leaped outside of her comfort zone to enter the contest, self-described as the opposite of "outgoing", but proud of the art that she displays on her arm.

It's a half-sleeve with flowers that pay tribute to the important women in her life, and a sewing machine as the centrepiece, representing what fuels her soul.

The journey began with the first tattoo, when she was 14, paying tribute to her grandmother, who passed.

Vote For Jade!

An avid Rock 95 listener & rock fan, Jade has passed that love down to her boys, bringing them to concerts like Metallica and encouraging them to call in to the radio station to make requests and have fun. Her boys are also into sports, with Jade coaching one son's soccer team!

She plans to use the money, if she wins, on paying off debt and treating her boys to an adventure, calling the $25,000 a "game changer". But you have to vote to help her! She currently sits in 8th place in the quarter finals!

To help a Simcoe County hopeful make it to the next round, cast your vote HERE!