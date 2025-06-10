The City of Orillia gets patriotic with "The Great Canadian Flag Challenge"

The City of Orillia is gearing up to paint the town white and red with Canadian flags.

The Great Canadian Flag Challenge will see residents decorate their neighbourhood with as many Canadian Flags as they can find.

From June 30 to July 6, residents can team up with their neighbours and get as creative as possible.

Think lawn flags, balcony flags, window flags, and anywhere else you can think of.

The City Council approved the Friendly Neighbourhood Challenge in March, which is an opportunity for residents to connect, show their national pride, and celebrate Canada's 158th birthday.

Mayor Don McIsaac says the challenge is a fun and simple way to come together and get to know your neighbours.

"I encourage residents to plan a decorating day and team up with their

street. It’s more than just competition — it’s about celebrating where we live and who we share it with,”he says.

To participate, a representative for your neighbourhood must email your neighbourhood's ward councillor.

CHALLENGE DETAILS

Only red and white Canadian flags will be counted.

Flags must be visible from the end of the driveway.

Residents will compete as part of the street their address is located on, not as individuals.

Apartments and multi-unit buildings are encouraged to participate (flags visible from the street or displayed on balconies will be counted. All units in the building will be included in the calculation.)

All flags must be in place by June 30 and remain up through July 6.

Councillors will tour their wards between June 30 and July 6 to complete the flag count.

The winning street will be determined based on a calculation of average flags per house (total number of flags divided by number of houses).

Therefore, the street with the highest flag-to-home ratio will be named champions of the Great Orillia Flag Challenge.

Feature image from City of Orillia