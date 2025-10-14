Listen Live

Scariest Movies Ever According To Science!

Lifestyle | TV & Movies
Published October 14, 2025
By Ben McCully

What Is "Scary"?

What is "scary" according to you? For some it means things jumping out at you to make you scream. For others it means horrific gore that makes you squeamish. And for others still, it means psychological ideas that chill you the more you think of them.

For the researchers at The Science of Scare Project, whatever your definition, they all have one thing in common: they make your heart race. Over 100 test subjects were outfitted with heart monitors & spent days watching all the horror movies you can imagine.

And according to scientific & medical data, it's mostly modern movies that scare the most! Here's the top ten scariest movies ever, according to science!

10. Talk To Me (2022)

9. The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

8. Smile (2022)

7. Smile 2 (2024)

6. Hereditary (2018)

5. The Conjuring (2013)

4. Insidious (2010)

3. Skinamarink (2022)

2. Host (2020)

1. Sinister (2012)

What do YOU think of this list? Interesting to note that critically acclaimed scares like "Paranormal Activity", "The Exorcist", or even classic slashers like "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" or "Saw" did NOT make the cut!

Also interesting to note, that several of these movies came out in 2022, which may give credit to the pandemic for stoking movie-makers' scary imaginations!

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
2
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close