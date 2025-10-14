What Is "Scary"?

What is "scary" according to you? For some it means things jumping out at you to make you scream. For others it means horrific gore that makes you squeamish. And for others still, it means psychological ideas that chill you the more you think of them.

For the researchers at The Science of Scare Project, whatever your definition, they all have one thing in common: they make your heart race. Over 100 test subjects were outfitted with heart monitors & spent days watching all the horror movies you can imagine.

And according to scientific & medical data, it's mostly modern movies that scare the most! Here's the top ten scariest movies ever, according to science!

10. Talk To Me (2022)

9. The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

8. Smile (2022)

7. Smile 2 (2024)

6. Hereditary (2018)

5. The Conjuring (2013)

4. Insidious (2010)

3. Skinamarink (2022)

2. Host (2020)

1. Sinister (2012)

What do YOU think of this list? Interesting to note that critically acclaimed scares like "Paranormal Activity", "The Exorcist", or even classic slashers like "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" or "Saw" did NOT make the cut!

Also interesting to note, that several of these movies came out in 2022, which may give credit to the pandemic for stoking movie-makers' scary imaginations!