"Coyote vs. ACME" Will Finally See Light Of Day

For a while, it looked like Coyote vs. ACME wasn't so much a movie, but more like Wile E. Coyote’s own plans: ambitious, fully built… and then mysteriously blown up before anyone could see it.

Originally completed back in 2022, the live-action movie with Looney Tunes animation was shelved by Warner Bros. in a move that left a lot of people scratching their heads.

The film was finished. The test audiences seemed to love it. The story of Wile E. Coyote suing ACME for all their products malfunctioning, seemed like a sure-fire hit.

Why Did They Bury It?

Long story short: it's all about the money. Warner Bros. Discovery, fresh off mergers and cost-cutting mandates, chose to shelve the film as a tax write-off. They actually thought the write-off would make them more money than the film's theatre profits.

But, they weren't anticipating fan backlash, industry criticism, and just plain confusion, making this a viral topic. It's not like it was an indie film, it's the giant brand known as Looney Tunes. People noticed.

Warner Bros. caved, and started shopping the film around. Ketchup Entertainment picked it up. Now, after years in limbo, Coyote vs. ACME is officially hitting theatres August 28th.

It’s a rare Hollywood comeback story. A dead movie resurrected, despite some conspiracy theorists floating that there was some other reason the movie got shelved.

In 2022, the Batgirl movie was also shelved as a tax write-off. And don't bother asking Hollywood insiders about the Jerry Lewis movie The Day The Clown Cried, about a clown in a nazi concentration camp.

Who's going to see the return of Looney Tunes to theatres?