He Returns! The Most Interesting Man In The World Is Back...And He Still Prefers Dos Equis

One of the biggest marketing campaigns for beer in the last 20 years was the introduction of 'the most interesting man in the world' from Dos Equis. Was it enough in the time frame to make you try the beer? Had you heard of it before? I hadn't, and I did try it. It's not my preference -- but that doesn't mean the ads didn't work. If you haven't heard about it in a while, you're not alone. The last time this campaign ran was 10 years ago. A lifetime ago.



The new ad addresses the absence. You find out the most interesting man in the world actually forgot about everything, he got amnesia. However one item seems to spark his memory.

The actor behind the role, Johnathan Goldsmith, is actually 87 years old now. Making his return all the more impressive. His first appearance with Dos Equis was back in 2006, and here we are in 2026, so seems fitting. It also happens to be two weeks before the Superbowl...