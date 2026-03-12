Listen Live

“What the Deuce?” Stewie Griffin is getting a Family Guy spinoff series

Lifestyle | TV & Movies
Published March 12, 2026
By MJ
Stewie Griffin Spinoff via 20th century fox

Somewhere in the comfort of his crib, the bald-headed, evil genius baby, Stewie, is shouting, “Victory is mine!”

Stewie, who has long been a character on the famous animated series “Family Guy,” is getting his own spinoff.

Fox has already ordered two seasons of the show, which focuses on the diabolical baby as he navigates his new preschool while still attempting to achieve world domination.

Yay Excited GIFfrom Yay GIFs

A logline for the show explains.

“After getting the boot from his old preschool, Stewie is forced to enroll in a new one that’s not exactly top-of-the-line,” reads a synopsis from the network. “It’s attended by a handful of kids he doesn’t know, and a 75-year-old class turtle with a half-cocked theory on just about every subject. Stewie’s miserable, the other kids are miserable, and even the turtle is miserable…until Stewie begins rolling out his trusty array of devices to take them anywhere in space and time, turning every boring day at school into an insane and surreal adventure.”

For 24 seasons, the cultural phenomenon known as Family Guy has followed the odd Griffin family, consisting of Peter, Lois, Chris, Meg, Stewie, and Brian, the talking dog.

Family Guy Creator Seth McFarlane will work with Fox to bring this new dimension to the “Family Guy” universe to life.

“Stewie will premiere on Fox during the 2027-28 season.

Family Guy Stewie Griffin GIFfrom Family Guy GIFs

Feature Image via 20th Century Fox

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close