“What the Deuce?” Stewie Griffin is getting a Family Guy spinoff series

Somewhere in the comfort of his crib, the bald-headed, evil genius baby, Stewie, is shouting, “Victory is mine!”

Stewie, who has long been a character on the famous animated series “Family Guy,” is getting his own spinoff.

Fox has already ordered two seasons of the show, which focuses on the diabolical baby as he navigates his new preschool while still attempting to achieve world domination.

A logline for the show explains.

“After getting the boot from his old preschool, Stewie is forced to enroll in a new one that’s not exactly top-of-the-line,” reads a synopsis from the network. “It’s attended by a handful of kids he doesn’t know, and a 75-year-old class turtle with a half-cocked theory on just about every subject. Stewie’s miserable, the other kids are miserable, and even the turtle is miserable…until Stewie begins rolling out his trusty array of devices to take them anywhere in space and time, turning every boring day at school into an insane and surreal adventure.”

For 24 seasons, the cultural phenomenon known as Family Guy has followed the odd Griffin family, consisting of Peter, Lois, Chris, Meg, Stewie, and Brian, the talking dog.

Family Guy Creator Seth McFarlane will work with Fox to bring this new dimension to the “Family Guy” universe to life.

“Stewie will premiere on Fox during the 2027-28 season.

Feature Image via 20th Century Fox