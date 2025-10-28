Rock Stars Who Appeared in Horror Movies

You probably think of rock musicians shredding guitars, headbanging on stage, and belting out anthems to wild crowds. But some of your favorite rock stars have swapped the spotlight for the silver screen … in horror movies. And yes, it’s just as wild as it sounds. Let’s dive into some memorable performances where rock met fright.

Alice Cooper – Prince of Darkness (1987)

Alice Cooper makes a chilling cameo in John Carpenter’s Prince of Darkness, a cult horror film that mixes science, religion, and cosmic terror. Cooper plays a silent, deranged homeless man possessed by dark forces. It’s a small role, but one that perfectly suits his shock-rock persona. The movie itself is atmospheric and unsettling, with Carpenter’s signature synth score adding to the dread. It’s an underappreciated gem for anyone who loves slow-burn, supernatural horror with a touch of 80s grit.

Ozzy Osbourne – Trick or Treat (1986)

Ozzy Osbourne trades his “Prince of Darkness” persona for a surprisingly tame role in the cult horror flick Trick or Treat. He appears as Reverend Aaron Gilstrom who is a conservative TV preacher railing against the evils of heavy metal.

The irony, of course, is delicious: the real-life rock legend famous for shocking audiences plays the moral crusader trying to ban his own kind of music. It’s a brief but memorable cameo in a film packed with 80s metal energy, demonic forces, and tongue-in-cheek fun.

Gene Simmons – Trick or Treat (1986)

Sharing screen space with Ozzy, KISS frontman Gene Simmons also appeared in Trick or Treat, playing Nuke, a rebellious radio DJ who unwittingly helps unleash a vengeful rock star’s spirit. Simmons’ brief appearance captures that perfect blend of 80s metal excess and supernatural mischief. For horror and hard rock fans, it’s pure nostalgia.

Rob Zombie – House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

Before he was known for directing gruesome horror hits, Rob Zombie was already crafting a world steeped in dark carnival imagery through his music. House of 1000 Corpses, his feature debut, is a wild ride into madness.

It’s a bloody, neon-lit nightmare that feels like one of his music videos brought to life. The film introduced his now-iconic Firefly family and cemented Zombie as a true horror auteur. It’s loud, grimy, and unapologetically over the top … just like his stage persona.

Marilyn Manson – Wrong Cops (2013) and Let Me Make You a Martyr (2016)

Few musicians embody “cinematic creepiness” like Marilyn Manson. He’s one of those rock stars that has appeared in several horror movies, but his turn in Let Me Make You a Martyr stands out. Playing a hitman named Pope, Manson brings quiet menace to a grim Southern Gothic revenge tale.

He also pops up in Wrong Cops, a surreal dark comedy with horror undertones and, as always, his presence makes everything just a bit more unsettling.

David Bowie – The Hunger (1983)

In The Hunger, David Bowie trades his glam-rock stardom for eternal life as a centuries-old vampire struggling against decay and desire. The film oozes style and sensuality, pairing Bowie’s haunting presence with Catherine Deneuve and Susan Sarandon in a story that’s equal parts art film and gothic nightmare. It’s moody, elegant, and utterly hypnotic, much like Bowie himself.

Iggy Pop – The Crow: City of Angels (1996)

Few rock stars embody raw energy like Iggy Pop, and he channeled that same ferocity into his role as Curve in The Crow: City of Angels. His gaunt, electric performance fits right into the movie’s grim, gothic world. It’s not high art … but it’s stylish, grimy, and pure 90s alt-horror energy.

Sting – The Bride (1985)

In this gothic reimagining of Frankenstein, Sting plays Dr. Frankenstein opposite Jennifer Beals as his ill-fated creation. The film takes creative liberties, leaning into romantic tension and philosophical undertones rather than pure horror.

Sting brings a brooding intensity to the role, which is a fitting extension of his post-Police, moody 80s aesthetic. It’s a stylish curiosity that blends classic monster lore with rock-star attitude.

Dee Snider – Strangeland (1998)

Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider didn’t just star in Strangeland … he wrote it. His creation, Captain Howdy, is a sadistic internet predator obsessed with ritual pain and body modification.

It’s disturbing and ahead of its time, blending cyber-horror with social commentary about online anonymity. Snider’s performance is both terrifying and oddly theatrical, much like his on-stage persona. Over two decades later, Strangeland remains a cult favorite and a clear example of a rocker turning their own nightmares into cinematic reality.

Corey Taylor – Fear Clinic (2014)

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor brings his trademark intensity to Fear Clinic, playing a patient trapped in a twisted experiment designed to cure fear. Though the movie didn’t make a huge splash, Taylor’s performance is convincing. It’s part haunted, part hardened. His screen presence feels like an extension of his stage persona: dark, brooding, and unpredictable. It’s a solid entry in the “rock star meets horror” tradition and a fun Easter egg for metal fans.

Jon Bon Jovi – Cry Wolf (2005)

Jon Bon Jovi takes a surprising turn in Cry Wolf, playing journalism teacher Rich Walker at an elite prep school where students create a fake serial killer story … only for it to start coming true. Bon Jovi’s charm and composure work well in the role, giving the movie a grounded center amid the teenage chaos. It’s more of a slasher-thriller than straight horror, but his presence adds unexpected star power to an early-2000s cult favorite.

Chester Bennington (Linkin Park) – SAW: The Final Chapter (2010)

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington made a brief but unforgettable appearance in SAW: The Final Chapter. He plays Evan, a white supremacist trapped in one of Jigsaw’s grotesque death machines, glued to a car seat and forced to rip himself free.

It’s a shocking, stomach-turning sequence that fits right into the SAW universe’s twisted morality plays. Bennington’s terrified performance is genuinely raw, adding a dose of realism to the franchise’s grisly spectacle.

Meat Loaf – Stage Fright (2014)

Known for his theatrical flair, Meat Loaf was born to be in a horror musical. In Stage Fright, he plays the camp director of a performing arts academy built on dark secrets. It’s a bloody mash-up of slasher and show tunes and Meat Loaf leans into the absurdity with gusto. He brings the same bombastic energy that made Bat Out of Hell iconic, making his performance a highlight in an otherwise wild, underrated film.

Joan Jett – Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)

In the cult rock opera Repo! The Genetic Opera, Joan Jett makes a quick but fitting cameo as a guitarist during one of the movie’s musical sequences. The film blends sci-fi, body horror, and heavy-metal aesthetics into something totally unique. Even though her scene is short, Jett’s presence adds credibility and authenticity to a movie that celebrates rock’s dark theatrical side.

When Your Favorite Rock Star Becomes a Horror Icon

Whether it’s Alice Cooper’s campy terror, Rob Zombie’s blood-soaked direction, or Ozzy’s haunting cameos, these musicians prove that you don’t need to stick to the stage to scare people. Their crossover into horror movies shows that rock stars aren’t just performers … they’re storytellers, creators, and, occasionally, monsters.

Next time you put on some horror movies, keep an eye out for your favourite rock stars. You might just spot a guitar-wielding legend in a cameo that’s as chilling as it is cool.

