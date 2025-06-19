Woman sues former employer, says manager put a Chucky Doll in her chair, knowing she was deathly afraid of dolls

An employer is in hot water after not taking an employee's fear of dolls seriously.

A woman with an intense fear of dolls is suing her former employer after her manager allegedly placed a Chucky Doll in her office chair.

Chucky is a killer doll from the well-known "Child's Play" franchise.

In April 2024, the woman got a job at Truist Bank,a North Carolina-based bank company.

When hired, she says they were aware of her struggles with major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and autoimmune disorder vitiligo."

The alleged incident occurred a few months later, during her last week of new hire training, when her manager placed the doll on her office chair, aware of her intense fear.

She also alleged the culprit laughed when he saw her reaction, and she was placed on medical leave for eight weeks and received a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after the Chucky doll incident.

In addition, she claims she was "subjected to discrimination and retaliation based on her being a qualified individual with disabilities."

According to the complaint, she is seeking compensatory damages.

Feature image from MGM Studios