Listen Live

Howie Mandel will host a Canadian spin on "The Price is Right"

Lifestyle | TV & Movies
Published June 4, 2025
By MJ
price is right canada by HO-Rogers Sports and Media

Please bring the Plinko game!

A Canadian version of "The Price is Right" is in the works, with comedian Howie Mandel to host.

Word of the canuck spin on the popular game show comes as Rogers shared its plans for upcoming content for Citytv.

The show, dubbed "Price is Right Tonight," will begin production in December and air in Spring 2026.

The show will also air on the prime-time night slot instead of daytime TV.

In a statement, Mandel says he's thrilled to be part of the show.

"The Price is Right Tonight will bring a fresh, high-energy twist to everything people love about the original – big games, lots of laughs, and fun surprises! I can't wait to say 'come on down!' to a whole new generation of Canadian fans."

Feature image courtesy of HO-Rogers Sports and Media

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close