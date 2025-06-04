Howie Mandel will host a Canadian spin on "The Price is Right"

Please bring the Plinko game!

A Canadian version of "The Price is Right" is in the works, with comedian Howie Mandel to host.

Word of the canuck spin on the popular game show comes as Rogers shared its plans for upcoming content for Citytv.

The show, dubbed "Price is Right Tonight," will begin production in December and air in Spring 2026.

The show will also air on the prime-time night slot instead of daytime TV.

In a statement, Mandel says he's thrilled to be part of the show.

"The Price is Right Tonight will bring a fresh, high-energy twist to everything people love about the original – big games, lots of laughs, and fun surprises! I can't wait to say 'come on down!' to a whole new generation of Canadian fans."

Feature image courtesy of HO-Rogers Sports and Media