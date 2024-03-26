Listen Live

Francis Scott Key Bridge In Baltimore Collapses After Cargo Ship Collides With It

The bridge collapsed around 4am March 26th

By Audio, Host Blogs, Morning Show, Videos

Details are still rolling in as this just happened a few hours ago around 4 a.m. on March 26th, 2024. In the video, you can see a large container ship colliding with one of the pillars holding up the bridge. The ship looks like it’s on fire before colliding with the bridge as well, however, more details will come in throughout the morning.
The Francis Scott Key Bridge crosses the Patapsco River in Baltimore, Maryland.

Thoughts and prayers with anyone aboard the ship and on the bridge at the time of impact.

