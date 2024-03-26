Francis Scott Key Bridge In Baltimore Collapses After Cargo Ship Collides With It

Details are still rolling in as this just happened a few hours ago around 4 a.m. on March 26th, 2024. In the video, you can see a large container ship colliding with one of the pillars holding up the bridge. The ship looks like it’s on fire before colliding with the bridge as well, however, more details will come in throughout the morning.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge crosses the Patapsco River in Baltimore, Maryland.

Baltimore Bridge is 1.6 miles long,



this is the moment it collapsed after a cargo ship struck it in the early hours of this morning

#BREAKING | Ship collides with Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse



