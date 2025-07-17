AlpenFury At Canada’s Wonderland: you'll want to check it out

I’ve ridden dozens of coasters, but nothing quite like AlpenFury. It’s Canada’s tallest, fastest, and longest launch coaster, and it smashes the world record for the most inversions on a launch coaster with nine insane flips and rolls.

I strapped in and tried it firsthand … here’s what I thought.

Don’t Blink Or You Might Miss It

You don’t have time to overthink it. The first launch drags you into the shadow of Wonder Mountain so fast you barely register it before the second launch catapults you vertically 50 metres into the sky.

“It goes so quick, you don’t even register the first launch before the second launch happens,” Nina Kozlowska (Social Media & Digital Manager for Six Flags) added. And she’s not kidding. Your brain barely has time to catch up before you’re upside down again.

Once airborne, AlpenFury launches you into nine inversions — including three elements designed exclusively for this ride: the Fire Serpent Roll, Skyflyer Loop, and Ice Winder Roll.

FUN FACT: The Skyflyer Loop is named after the Xtreme SkyFlyer that was removed to make way for AlpenFury.

It’s a wild jolt of speed and height that few coasters dare to try. Before trying the ride myself, Nina added, “It is so smooth. I thought I was going to get sick with all the inversions, but it’s phenomenal.”

And smooth is right — no jolts, no whiplash, just nonstop speed and pure, unfiltered adrenaline.

More than just flips — it’s storytelling

What really sets AlpenFury apart is how it’s woven into the park’s history and lore. The ride emerges from the newly re-themed AlpenFest village, which harks back to Canada’s Wonderland’s roots from 1981.

Grace Peacock, Regional Director of Public Relations, explains:

“This coaster has a lot to do with the park’s history. We wanted to bring back the original Alpine/Swiss theme with this ride and the surrounding area.”

The ride’s story?

A legendary clash of fire and ice inside Wonder Mountain powers your whole journey. If you’re brave enough, the sled haus is where your sleek sled awaits — ready to launch you into the heart of the mountain and beyond.

Who can handle this beast?

AlpenFury is a perfect fit for die-hard coaster fanatics.

Height: 50 metres

Speed: 115 km/h

Inversions: 9 (world record for launch coasters)

Length: 1,000 metres

Duration: 1 minute, 20 seconds of pure adrenaline

But don’t be fooled — this ride is as accessible as it is extreme. Grace assured us that

“Mom and dad would enjoy this just as much as their twelve-year-old kids. Thrill seekers, coaster lovers — everyone can get on this.”

And after riding it? I’d have to agree. It’s intense but welcoming, perfect for adrenaline lovers and newcomers alike.

What makes AlpenFury stand out from the crowd?

With so many iconic roller coasters (18 to be exact), Canada’s Wonderland isn’t short on thrills. So what makes AlpenFury different?

Grace Peacock explains, “We're in a great place where we've got all kinds of rollercoasters, different unique experiences … We have one other launch coaster in the park already, which is the Backlot Stunt Coaster … [AlpenFury] is very different because it's got 2 launches, it interacts with the mountain. It's got all those twists and turns and it's a long track. It spans from Wonder Mountain all the way to the front gate and back.”

But AlpenFury is more than a wild ride — it’s the centrepiece of AlpenFest, a newly re-themed mini-land inspired by the park’s early Alpine roots. From the architecture to the signage, every element is designed to transport guests and make the coaster feel like part of a larger story.

That layered approach is no accident. As Clayton Lawrence, Six Flags’ Corporate Creative Producer, explained, the team explored multiple coaster concepts and polled season passholders before choosing the final direction. Once they saw the design — a bold layout that tunnels straight through Wonder Mountain — they knew they had something special.

“We all just kind of fell in love with it,” Clayton said. “From there, it was: how do we make it as awesome as we can?”

What’s next for Canada’s Wonderland?

From the Swiss-inspired AlpenFest to the Canadian Frontier area, Canada’s Wonderland is leaning harder into storytelling and themed environments — aiming to create fully immersive experiences rather than just standalone attractions.

“We’re really big into storytelling and becoming a true theme park,” said Grace Peacock. “We started out that way in the early 1980s, and we want to get back to that. It adds to the experience — like you’ve entered another world.”

There’s nothing officially announced yet, but the creative team is already thinking ahead. Guest feedback, unique ride concepts, and land-wide transformations are shaping the park’s future — and if AlpenFury is any indication, that future is going to be bold and unforgettable.

Final verdict: One Ride Won’t Be Enough

AlpenFury is fast, smooth, and totally unpredictable — and I plan on riding it every time I visit.

If you’re ready to take the plunge, Canada’s Wonderland just dropped their 2026 Gold Pass, which includes immediate access, parking (yes, you read that right) and unlimited access to Six Flags parks across North America (and even Mexico).

