You might not know this, but Ozzy Osbourne smelled fantastic, and now, for a limited time, you can too!

London-based fragrance brand Czech & Speake’s No. 88 cologne has released a limited-edition version with a lacquered black-and-purple bottle, along with a note from Sharon Osbourne.

In the note, she says he wore the fragrance for nearly 30 years.

“I remember discovering it like it was yesterday... I went into the shop on Jermyn Street because I was looking for bathroom accessories. I piled up some samples to take home to Ozzy, and I'll never forget that as soon as he smelled it, he said to me, "I'd like to smell like this for the rest of my life!"

And he did! Everywhere he went, he was known for it. Everyone talked about it — his friends, his bandmates, his business colleagues, everyone — and they would always say how good he smelled.”

No. 88 is described as"a fresh, woody top note of reviving bergamot, the richness and warmth of geranium, rose otto, cassie and exotic frangipani, combined with dry base notes of vetiver and sandalwood."

A portion of the proceeds goes to cure parkinsons.