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A fungal STD spreads across North America

Lifestyle | Uncategorized
Published April 28, 2026
By MJ
ITCHY VIA chat GPT

There’s a new STD making its way through North America.

It’s called “TMvii,” and it is fungal, not bacterial. On TikTok, Dr. Andi…aka “Your.Doctor.Bestie”… says it's an aggressive form of ringworm that can be misdiagnosed as razor burn, eczema, and other skin irritations.

It causes painful, coin-sized rashes on the arms, buttocks, trunk, legs, and genitals. While infections can be treated with oral antifungal medications, treatment can take several weeks.

The major issue is that it is sometimes misdiagnosed as a different skin irritation, so proper treatment is not being administered.

@your.doctor.bestie There’s a new STD: TMVii #doctorsoftiktok #sexualhealth #menshealth #std #gaytiktok ♬ original sound - Dr. Andi

A skin biopsy is needed to confirm the fungus and treat it properly.

In an article at the Duke Global Health Institute, “ Postdoctoral Associate Tom Carpino, Ph.D” says, “The lack of awareness among the highest risk individuals and communities, combined with the lack of wide-scale testing and reporting from clinics, are ingredients for a very serious epidemic to go under the radar.”

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