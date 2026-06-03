What Your Shower Preference Says About You

The Debate

Forget politics. Forget pineapple on pizza. Forget whether Nickelback deserves the hate.

The latest online debate dividing us all, asks one simple question:

When you're in the shower, do you face the shower head or turn your back to it?

If you think that sounds ridiculous, just ask a few people. Then suddenly people look at you like you questioned their entire existence. And trust me, once you start asking people, you can't stop.

The debate has exploded across social media, Reddit, online forums, and even made its way to actual experts. What started as a random internet question quickly turned into a full-blown personality test that nobody asked for.

The most surprising part? People are genuinely shocked that the "other side" exists. Especially within relationships.

Someone from the Rock 95 office said "I always thought facing the shower head was just something people did in movies."

Meanwhile, Lady Logan, our receptionist said, "Why would anyone turn their back to the water?"

And thus, the Rock 95 shower wars had begun.

Team Face The Shower

These are the people who want the water hitting them head-on. Many say it helps wake them up in the morning, describing it as energizing, while others say there's something meditative or romantic, like standing in the rain.

Experts say if you're Team Face The Shower, you might be:

Direct

High-energy

Morning-person adjacent

Slightly chaotic

The type who skips songs after 12 seconds

I, McCully, am a face-the-shower kind of guy.

Team Back To The Shower

This group treats showering like a spa treatment.

They want the hot water rolling down their neck and shoulders while they contemplate life, replay arguments from 2017, and mentally prepare for the day ahead.

Interestingly, some doctors say there may actually be a reason for this preference.

Experts who weighed in on the recent viral debate pointed out that the face is one of the most sensitive areas of the body. Hot water spraying directly into your face can feel overstimulating, especially if you're tired, stressed, or just not fully awake yet. Facing away from the spray can feel calmer and more relaxing.

If you're Team Back To The Shower, you might be:

Relaxed

Thoughtful

Comfort-oriented

The person who lets an entire album play

Secretly using shower time as therapy

My wife, Jen, is definitely on team face-away-from-the-shower.

The Secret Third Group: The Rotisserie Chickens

After digging through dozens of discussions and polls, and talking to the staff here at the radio station, as well as fighting with our spouses, a pattern has emerged.

Most people don't stay in one place the entire time. They rotate. Constantly.

One of the most common comments was echoed by our GM Dave, "Wait, are we not all rotating??"

My sister-in-law described themselves as rotating "like a rotisserie chicken." Honestly, that might be the most accurate answer of all.

Several informal polls found that a large percentage of people either switch throughout the shower or identify as a mixture of both styles. In fact, one long-running online poll found "mixture of both" nearly tied with the leading answer. Experts say these are the most grounded, "together" people.

The Shower Version of the Olive Theory?

If you've ever heard of the famous "olive theory" from How I Met Your Mother, the idea is that successful couples work because one person loves olives and the other hates them.

So maybe we've discovered a new relationship test:

Every successful couple contains one Face-The-Shower person and one Back-To-The-Shower person.

One person wants stimulation. One wants relaxation.

One is saying, "LET'S GO!" The other is saying, "Can we not?"

This describes my relationship to a tee! Then there's a whole other conversation about whether couples shower together. Happy showering!