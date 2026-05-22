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Georgian Bay Festival

Lifestyle
Published May 22, 2026
By Logan Wright

GEORGIAN BAY PARK - 4230 Crossland Rd, Tiny, ONTARIO

HEADLINER ANNOUNCED!

Platinum Selling Canadian legends THE NORTHERN PIKES will be headlining the Georgian Bay Festival on June 13, 2026 at Georgian Bay Park.

Joining the bill will be Canadian legends THE GOOD BROTHERS have been added to the bill at the Georgian Bay Festival, bringing over 50 years of award-winning live music to the Paul Sadlon Stage

Also part of the entertainment are Gold Dust Woman – The Stevie Nicks Experience 

and Shake Your Money Maker.

Tickets are now on sale!

Use the code ROCK95 to SAVE.

The first 100 tickets purchased qualify for a meet-and-greet with The Northern Pikes. 

ENTER TO WIN

Georgian Bay Festival
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