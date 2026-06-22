The Littlest Hobo Theme By Tom Green & Steven Page

Two comedic legends & an iconic Canadian songwriter lead us to this special gem of a track. Thanks to Seth Rogen, The Littlest Hobo is coming back to our TVs later this year.

And thanks to Tom Green's new podcast, we get a re-imagined version of what the iconic theme song could sound like.

The song, "Maybe Tomorrow", written by Terry Bush & John Crossen became as iconic as the show itself, about the heroic German Shephard wandering from town to town, helping people out.

Celebrating Barenaked Ladies' songwriter & former co-frontman, Steven Page's 56th birthday today, we offer this ultra-Canadian take on the classic.

Page & Green recently got together in Tom's log cabin to record an official music video for their version. You're welcome.

Maybe Tomorrow 2026

It's awesome to see two talented, Canadian performers as excited as the rest of us, to see the iconic show make its return. What do you think of their version of the iconic theme?