30 Week One-Sided Sibling DDR Showdown Ends in Barrie

When Sarah's brother, Adam, made a simple request for no gifts for his 40th birthday, she decided that, obviously, devoting hours and weeks of her life to hopefully shame him on the internet is not a gift at all.

She just needed time to train intensely in secret for 30 weeks to kick his butt in the sport he was once a champion in.

Dance Dance Revolution.

Turns out it wasn't so secret, because Sarah has an Instagram account dedicated to her mission to take down Adam. She documented her humble beginnings with a mat in her apartment all the way to the final showdown. In that time, she amassed over 200,000 followers who followed along in this one-sided epic battle that Adam had no idea was happening.

Little did we know, a Barrie arcade, the Pixel Palace, would be the stage for the epic showdown.

Adam kept his title until they introduced an ankle-weight handicap... Annd he still held his own!

Congratulations to Adam for proving that even when you dedicate your life to taking down your older brother, he can still kick your butt.