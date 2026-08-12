How To Watch The Perseid Meteor Shower (Even If It's Cloudy)

2026 Perseid details

If you are hoping to catch some shooting stars tonight, you could go outside for the biggest show of the year, but you can also watch if the weather doesn't cooperate.

The 2026 Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak tonight, August 12, continuing into the early morning hours of August 13. Simcoe County might get lucky in some parts, but most of the forecasts call for cloud and/or a chance of rain.

The best time to watch is after midnight and into the pre dawn hours, when meteor activity is typically strongest. It's especially expected to be a stellar show due to the lack of moonlight, as the shower coincides with a New Moon for the first time in years.

NASA says the Perseids can produce roughly 50 to 100 meteors per hour during the peak.

So, if you head outside and either end up wet or get disappointed, there is a way to still enjoy the show after midnight. Thanks to NASA, there's a great backup plan!

NASA Livestream of Perseids

The livestream starts at 12am EST & should offer great views live from their observatory, plus it includes some expert commentary!