History Making Full Moon Rises Tonight

The Strawberry Moon

The full moon in June is known as the "strawberry moon" because it occurs during North American strawberry season. It gets it's name from indigenous people across the continent, primarily Algonquin.

The moon will rise at approximately 9:08 EST in Simcoe County and will appear full until early Thursday morning. This "strawberry moon" will appear extra special because it will seem larger than normal the whole time it's up.

The "moon illusion" is an effect that always makes the moon appear larger when it's near the horizon. As the moon rises, and gets away from physical landmarks your eyes can use as perspective, it appears smaller. However, the moon never actually changes its size in the night sky.

Lowest Moon IN Decades

Tonight's full moon will stay low to the horizon, creating the "moon illusion" that it is larger than normal, all night. Scientists say that this is the lowest on the horizon the June full moon has been in over two decades. And it won't be seen this low again until 2043!

If the sky is clear where you are, you'll be able to see the large looking moon at any time of night, perfect for photo ops and telescope usage.

Tonight's weather for Simcoe County is hit or miss, with "partly cloudy" skies forecast in most areas. Find out more from Environment Canada here.

Full Moons In 2025

Here's a list of the remaining full moons for the rest of the year, and when to expect them:

July 10: "Buck moon"

August 9: "Sturgeon moon"

September 7: "Corn moon"

October 6: "Harvest moon"

November 5: "Beaver moon"

December 4: "Cold moon"