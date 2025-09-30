One Last Cheers For All The Beers: Bala Beer Store Closes

Never Forget,

And May Your Bright Orange Lights,

Shine Forever Brightly,

In BEER HEAVEN!

A sad day in Bala as their classic Beer Store and community pillar shut their doors. We are seeing more and more announcements about Beer Stores closing as beer and cider become available in grocery stores and convenience stores. As the Beer Stores close, where will our empties go? Who will take them? Will they have metal rollers that make a sound synonymous with fun? We don't have all the answers at this time.

What we do know is that communities across Ontario are losing their beloved landmarks, and in true Ontario fashion, the residents of Bala held a funeral for one of their own. To send it out properly --- the right way. An impressive number of people showed up for the September 28th Bala Beer Store funeral that was appropriately sent off with 'one final cheers for all the beers.'

If you have ever visited this Beer Store, or any Beer Store, you know how drastic the closing can feel. Try not to shed a tear.

