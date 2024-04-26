McHappy Day May 8th 2024

Rock 95 is a proud supporter of McDonalds McHappy Day, taking pace this year on Wednesday May 8th.

Purchase any menu item on McHappy Day and a portion of ALL sales will be donated to Ronald McDonald House (Toronto) and RVH’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

There are many ways to support McHappy Day

Eat McDonalds: Every Purchase ( Food and drink, order in restaurant, in drive thru, via the McDonald’s App or Delivery) all day on McHappy Day!

Purchase McHappy Day hearts in store for a donation of $2, $5 or $10

Buy McHappy Day Socks: for $5

Round Up Your Order at the counter and in the Drive Thru ay Window!

Join Rock 95 at the Duckworth McDonald’s location throughout the day; Bryan from The Rock 95 Morning Crew will be on site from 7:30 – 9am, McCully will be on site from 11:30 – 1pm and Rachel will be on site from 5:30 – 7pm!