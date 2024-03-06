2024 Barrie Bowl For Kids Sake

In Support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Barrie and District

Rock 95 is a proud supporter of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Barrie District annual Bowl For Kids Sake, presented by CHRIS’ NOFRILLS BARRIE , running from Thursday, March 21st through to Thursday, March 28th.

Grab your friends, family or colleagues and roll into Bowlerama Barrie for some strikes, spares, fun and prizes all while helping brighten the future for youth in our community!

This year’s theme is COLOUR, so Dress your Team in your favourite colour and help support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Barrie & District! Together we can help brighten the future for children & youth in the Barrie area.

Sign your team up today

Why Big Brothers Big Sisters of Barrie District?

“Mentoring relationships are critical to our success, mental health and wellbeing. BBBS Barrie is there for young people who face adversity and are in need of an additional consistent and supportive developmental relationship. It can vitally impact their lives by expressing care, challenging growth, providing support and expanding possibilities.

BBBS stands with youth, because we know the simplest acts create the biggest impact and your support of the Bowl for Kids Sake Campaign is greatly appreciated!” –Big Brothers Big Sisters of Barrie and District