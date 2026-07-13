Air Quality Warnings in effect Click here for details
Listen Live

Are You Barrie's Biggest MMA Fan?

Contests | Lifestyle
Published July 13, 2026
By Logan Wright

Here's how you can win the ULTIMATE Fight Night Package!

We've teamed up with Barrie Fight Night to give you the chance to show us your Barrie's Biggest MMA Fan! Tune in weekdays with McCully from July 20th to 24th and win a pair of tickets to Barrie's Fight Night PRO-AM MMA at Sadlon Arena on Saturday, August 15th!

All week long, McCully will qualify 5 MMA Fight Fan's who will all win a pair of tickets to Barrie's Fight Night, and one lucky winner will be contacted on Monday, July 27th and win THE ULTIMATE FIGHT NIGHT PACKAGE, including...

-Two VIP Tickets to Barrie Fight Night
-An Ultimate Fight Night Swag Bag
-The Chance to ENTER THE CAGE at the show and be announced Barrie's BIGGEST MMA Fan

Are you ready for the cage?! Live MMA action invades the Sadlon arena on August 15th with Fight Night Barrie. Over 10 explosive fights in one Unforgettable night. Local Hero Patrick Connors defends our City's Pride against top prospects from across Canada and South of the Border. GET TICKETS NOW!

Brought to you by Rock 95, Toppers Pizza, Mukwa Adventures, The Travel Guy and Allure Hotel.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
1
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close