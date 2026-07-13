Are You Barrie's Biggest MMA Fan?

Here's how you can win the ULTIMATE Fight Night Package!

We've teamed up with Barrie Fight Night to give you the chance to show us your Barrie's Biggest MMA Fan! Tune in weekdays with McCully from July 20th to 24th and win a pair of tickets to Barrie's Fight Night PRO-AM MMA at Sadlon Arena on Saturday, August 15th!

All week long, McCully will qualify 5 MMA Fight Fan's who will all win a pair of tickets to Barrie's Fight Night, and one lucky winner will be contacted on Monday, July 27th and win THE ULTIMATE FIGHT NIGHT PACKAGE, including...

-Two VIP Tickets to Barrie Fight Night

-An Ultimate Fight Night Swag Bag

-The Chance to ENTER THE CAGE at the show and be announced Barrie's BIGGEST MMA Fan

Are you ready for the cage?! Live MMA action invades the Sadlon arena on August 15th with Fight Night Barrie. Over 10 explosive fights in one Unforgettable night. Local Hero Patrick Connors defends our City's Pride against top prospects from across Canada and South of the Border. GET TICKETS NOW!

Brought to you by Rock 95, Toppers Pizza, Mukwa Adventures, The Travel Guy and Allure Hotel.