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Weezer will release another self-titled album, dubbed “The Gold Album”

Lifestyle | Music
Published June 4, 2026
By MJ
Weezer via FB

Weezer will release their 20th studio album, a new self-titled record already called dubbed “The Gold Album” for its metallic gold cover art.

It continues the band's long-running tradition of colour-themed self-titled releases, which began with their 1994 Blue Album.

That landmark record was recently added to the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress.

The lead single, "We Might as Well Be Strangers," features a duet between frontman Rivers Cuomo and Karly Hartzman of the band “Wednesday”.

The Gold Album is their first album since 2021’s Van Weezer, a hard-rock, 80s glam-inspired record.

They plan to release the album on August 21 and will support the release with their "The Gathering" North American tour this fall. The band will stop at Scotiabank Arena on September 25, joined by The Shins and Silversun Pickups.

Feature image via Weezer FaceBook

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