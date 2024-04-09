If We Had A Good View Of The Eclipse Yesterday, Would You Have Acted Like This Reporter?

In southwestern Ontario, many people had April 8th marked on their calendars. Some even took work off. Hundreds of thousands flocked to Niagara Falls. And right here In Simcoe County, If you went outside around 3:10 pm in anticipation of partial totality…you were disappointed. It was cloudy…and sure it did get darker, quieter, and colder but we didn’t have a great visual. Many parts of North America did however, and it seems like it would have been an incredible experience…so much so that this reporter screamed at the top of her lungs.

This is what you missed. Do you think this is how you would react if you saw it only for a moment, only for a second!?!?