Watch* We Pissed Off Willy

There is a yacht delivery service that has started to post videos of orca whales attacking their boats for reasons that no one is entirely sure why.

The scary part is in this video this yacht is followed and attacked for TWO HOURS! After having the yacht hit and bumped from under the water, the sailors call the coast guard who tell them to just cut the engines and wait for them to go away, yeah that took a while but they did eventually swim off.

Just another reason the ocean is TERRIFYING!