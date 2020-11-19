Listen Live

*Watch* We Pissed Off Willy

Killer whales have been attacking yachts!

By Entertainment, News, Videos

There is a yacht delivery service that has started to post videos of orca whales attacking their boats for reasons that no one is entirely sure why.

The scary part is in this video this yacht is followed and attacked for TWO HOURS! After having the yacht hit and bumped from under the water, the sailors call the coast guard who tell them to just cut the engines and wait for them to go away, yeah that took a while but they did eventually swim off.

Just another reason the ocean is TERRIFYING!

 

Related posts

*Watch* Covid Taste Test

*Watch* Check out this bootleg of Van Halen from 1975

*Watch* Flying Hot Stuff – Ozzy and Donna

Watch: Will Smith is ecstatic in first trailer for ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reunion

Arkell’s release their first ever Christmas track!

Miley Cyrus is Releasing a Rock Album

WATCH: Queen & Adam Lambert Release ‘Somebody To Love’ Performance Video

Foo Fighters the perfect musical guest for an historic SNL

WATCH: Dave Chappelle’s Full Post-Election Saturday Night Live Monologue