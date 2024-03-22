Listen Live

How Jimmy Page’s Double Neck Guitar Came to Be and How You Can Get An Exact Copy

Gibson has made 50 3D scanned exact copies of the iconic double-necked guitar.

By Host Blogs, Music, News, Videos

It is no surprise that Gibson is responsible for this guitar that made rock and roll history and helped launch Led Zeppelin to new heights with Stairway to Heaven.

The Gibson EDS-1275 double-neck guitar was created specifically so Jimmy could play the acoustic and electric 6-string and 12-string parts of Stairway to Heaven at live performances and later use it for The Song Remains the Same, The Rain Song, Celebration Day, Tangerine, and more.

Gibson has recently made 50 3D scan exact copies of the right-handed cherry wood guitar and Jimmy Page has signed them, available now for the modest price of $49,999.

Check out Jimmy’s interview with Gibson about the iconic guitar.

Related posts

Spring Training Update: This Guy Has A Hell Of A Beer Call

Watch: A Reporter In Norway Was Next To The Ocean For A Big Storm When A Fish Hit Him In The Face

Kim Mitchell Talks Career, Radio, & Rama With McCully

Jake Gyllenhaal Takes On Conor McGregor In Official ‘Road House’ Trailer

AI Put Together A Better Home Alone 3 Than The Actual Home Alone 3

BBC Anchor Gets Caught On Live TV Flipping The Bird

Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer Leaks 12 Hours Early

Finished Mixed-Media Art Piece From the Birthday Bash Ready For Toy Drive Auction!

MUST WATCH: Peter Jackson Did An Amazing Job With The New Beatles Song Music Video