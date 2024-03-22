How Jimmy Page’s Double Neck Guitar Came to Be and How You Can Get An Exact Copy

It is no surprise that Gibson is responsible for this guitar that made rock and roll history and helped launch Led Zeppelin to new heights with Stairway to Heaven.

The Gibson EDS-1275 double-neck guitar was created specifically so Jimmy could play the acoustic and electric 6-string and 12-string parts of Stairway to Heaven at live performances and later use it for The Song Remains the Same, The Rain Song, Celebration Day, Tangerine, and more.

Gibson has recently made 50 3D scan exact copies of the right-handed cherry wood guitar and Jimmy Page has signed them, available now for the modest price of $49,999.

Check out Jimmy’s interview with Gibson about the iconic guitar.