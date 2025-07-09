July 9: What Happened On This Day In Rock History

July 9 has marked some unforgettable highs and sobering lows in rock history. From major releases and chart-topping singles to personal tragedies and pivotal moments in artists' careers, this date continues to leave its imprint on music fans around the world.

Here’s What Happened in Rock Music on July 9

2020 – Haim topped the UK Albums Chart with Women in Music Pt. III. The LP later earned a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year.

2015 – The Huffington Post published Jackie Fuchs' account of being raped at age 16 by Runaways manager Kim Fowley in 1976.

2015 – AC/DC's Phil Rudd was sentenced to 8 months of home detention in New Zealand for drug possession and threats to kill.

2015 – Transport for London banned posters for The Rolling Stones' Exhibitionism due to provocative artwork featuring the band's tongue logo.

2013 – Elton John revealed he had unknowingly performed with appendicitis and required urgent surgery, calling himself "a ticking time bomb."

2013 – Jon Bon Jovi donated $1 million to Hurricane Sandy relief in his hometown of Sayreville, New Jersey.

2012 – Bobby Rydell underwent successful kidney and liver transplants in Philadelphia at age 70. He returned to the stage just six months later.

2011 – Robert Plant performed a surprise set at a tribute concert for producer Pat Moran in Wales, delighting fans with Led Zeppelin classics.

2010 – Carlos Santana proposed to drummer Cindy Blackman on stage in Illinois after her solo. They married later that year.

2007 – Shaun Ryder of Happy Mondays broke England’s new smoking ban by lighting up during a show, risking a fine.

2006 – Muse hit No.1 in the UK with Black Holes & Revelations, their second album to reach the top spot.

2004 – David Bowie canceled tour dates following emergency heart surgery to clear a blocked artery.

1999 – Elton John had a pacemaker fitted in London after health concerns forced him to cancel performances.

1995 – The Grateful Dead played their final show with Jerry Garcia at Soldier Field in Chicago. Garcia died a month later.

1990 – Mick Jagger’s marriage to Jerry Hall was annulled. A court ruled their 1990 Bali wedding was not legally valid.

1988 – Cheap Trick reached No.1 on the US charts with “The Flame,” their only chart-topping single.

1983 – The Police began an 8-week run at No.1 in the US with "Every Breath You Take." The track earned multiple Grammy Awards.

1977 – Elvis Costello quit his job at Elizabeth Arden Cosmetics to pursue music full-time.

1977 – Alan O'Day hit No.1 with "Undercover Angel," his only solo success but a milestone following his songwriting achievements.

1976 – Sex Pistols played third on the bill at London’s Lyceum Theatre alongside The Pretty Things and Supercharge.

1974 – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young launched a major reunion tour across 31 dates. Plans for a follow-up album fell apart.

1972 – Paul McCartney and Wings began their first European tour, traveling in a psychedelic double-decker bus.

1971 – David Bowie began recording sessions for The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust, inspired by eccentric singer Vince Taylor.

1969 – The Beatles recorded "Maxwell's Silver Hammer." John Lennon returned to the studio, and Yoko Ono rested in a bed brought into Abbey Road.

1967 – The Jimi Hendrix Experience performed in Miami on a tour with The Monkees but dropped off early due to poor audience fit.

1962 – Bob Dylan recorded "Blowin' in the Wind" at Columbia Studios. The song would become one of his defining works.

1958 – Johnny Cash signed a long-term deal with Columbia Records, where he would release more than 60 albums.

1956 – Rock concerts were banned at Roosevelt Stadium, NJ, after Bill Haley’s shows were linked to unruly crowd behavior.

1956 – Dick Clark debuted as host of Bandstand on Philadelphia TV. It would later become American Bandstand, running until 1989.

1955 – Bill Haley & His Comets hit No.1 in the US with "Rock Around the Clock," launching rock and roll into the mainstream.

1954 – Elvis Presley recorded "Blue Moon of Kentucky" at Sun Studio, days after cutting "That's All Right."

Rock Birthdays: July 9

1964: Courtney Love (Hole) – Vocals

1946: Bon Scott (AC/DC) – Vocals

1947: Mitch Mitchell (The Jimi Hendrix Experience) – Drums

July 9 continues to stand as a landmark day in rock history. From classic recordings and career-defining performances to behind-the-scenes battles and inspiring comebacks, this date reveals the power, resilience, and evolution of rock music through the decades.