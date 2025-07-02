July 2: What Happened On This Day In Rock History

July 2 has marked significant events in rock music, from major philanthropic concerts and airport renamings to band breakups and groundbreaking product launches.

This date has consistently delivered moments that shape the narrative of rock history, encompassing everything from legendary live performances to personal milestones and technological advancements.

Here’s What Happened In Rock Music on July 2

2018 – Alan Longmuir, the bassist and a founding member of the iconic Bay City Rollers, passed away at the age of 70 after a brief illness.

2015 – Buddy Holly's widow, Maria Elena Holly, announced a major decision regarding her late husband's influential musical catalog, entrusting its publishing rights to BMG. This move authorized the performance rights group to manage royalties for nearly all of Buddy Holly's recordings worldwide, ensuring his legacy.

2005 – The music world's biggest stars converged in a series of "Live 8" concerts across 10 global cities, including London, Philadelphia, and Paris. These massive events, watched by hundreds of millions on TV and attended by hundreds of thousands, aimed to pressure G8 leaders to address poverty in Africa. Performers included Pink Floyd, The Who, Madonna, U2, Coldplay, Sting, Paul McCartney, Destiny's Child, Jay-Z, Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams, Neil Young, Björk, and Green Day.

2001 – Liverpool's Speke Airport was officially renamed John Lennon Airport. Yoko Ono was present for the unveiling of the new logo, which incorporated the late Beatle's famous self-portrait and the poignant phrase 'Above Us Only Sky' from his Imagine album.

1992 – Mick Jagger became a grandfather when his daughter Jade gave birth to a baby girl, Assisi Lola Jackson.

1991 – A Guns N’ Roses concert at the Riverpoint Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights erupted into a riot after frontman Axl Rose jumped into the crowd to confiscate a fan's camera. The incident resulted in over 50 injuries and 15 arrests.

1983 – Rod Stewart began a three-week run at No. 1 on the UK singles chart with 'Baby Jane,' marking his sixth UK chart-topper and his most successful single since 'Da Ya Think I'm Sexy' in 1978.

1982 – Nicky Headon of The Clash was released on bail after being charged with the theft of a bus stop, valued at £30, from London's Fulham Road.

1980 – Bob Weir and Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead were arrested on suspicion of inciting a riot at the San Diego Sports Arena. The arrests occurred after they reportedly attempted to interfere in a drug bust.

1979 – Sony introduced the Walkman, the world's first portable audio cassette player. Over the next three decades, Sony would sell more than 385 million Walkmans across various formats, though the device later faced significant competition from products like Apple's iPod.

1976 – Brian Wilson made a rare public appearance with The Beach Boys, performing on stage for the first time in twelve years in Anaheim, California. Though mostly stationary at his piano, he delivered the lead vocal on "In My Room."

1971 – Queen performed at Surrey College in England. This concert marked the group's inaugural gig with their classic and definitive lineup of Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon.

1969 – While working on tracks for the Abbey Road album, Paul McCartney recorded ‘Her Majesty.’ He, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr then laid down 15 takes of ‘Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight.’ John Lennon was notably absent, recovering in a Scottish hospital following a car accident the previous day.

1969 – Bassist Noel Redding and drummer Mitch Mitchell both departed The Jimi Hendrix Experience after completing their performance at the three-day Denver Pop Festival. Hendrix and Mitchell would later briefly reunite with bassist Billy Cox to form Gypsy Sun and Rainbows, who performed at the Woodstock Festival.

1969 – Thunderclap Newman began a three-week stint at No. 1 on the UK singles chart with 'Something In The Air,' a track produced by Pete Townshend. The song was featured on the soundtrack for the film The Magic Christian and showcased guitarist Jimmy McCulloch, who later joined Wings.

1969 – US consumer advocate Ralph Nader issued a public warning, cautioning that exposure to loud rock music posed a risk of producing a nation with widespread hearing impairment.

1966 – David Bowie and The Lower Third performed at The Lion Hotel in Warrington, England, receiving £30 for their gig. Also on the bill was The Powerhouse, a supergroup featuring Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce, Steve Winwood, and Paul Jones.

1966 – Frank Sinatra topped the US singles chart with 'Strangers In The Night,' a song taken from the film A Man Could Get Killed.

1962 – Jimi Hendrix received an honorable discharge from the 101st Airborne Paratroopers after sustaining a broken ankle during his 26th and final parachute jump.

1956 – Elvis Presley recorded 'Hound Dog' at RCA Studios in New York. Take 31 became the released version, and this session also marked the first time The Jordanaires collaborated with Presley. The single went on to sell over 10 million copies globally, becoming his best-selling song and holding the top spot on the pop chart for 11 weeks—a record that stood for 36 years.

Rock Birthdays: July 2

1926 – Lee Allen who worked with Fats Domino and Little Richard (Saxophonist)

1937 – Dee Palmer of Jethro Tull (Keyboardist)

1949 – Roy Bittan of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band (Keyboardist)

1952 – Johnny Colla of Huey Lewis and the News (Guitar / Sax)

1955 – Jerry Hall who married Mick Jagger (Model / Actress)

1974 – Rocky Gray of Evanescence (Drums)

July 2: On This Day In Rock History

July 2 consistently delivers moments that define the diverse and evolving narrative of rock music. From record-breaking performances and innovative releases to moments of both celebration and challenge, this date continues to remind us of the enduring power and cultural impact of music across generations. The stories from this day underscore the rich legacy and ongoing influence of artists and events in rock history.