Watch Almost An Hour Of Zeppelin Show from Montreal in 1975
Go ahead, record that whole concert. It could be lost music history.
Go ahead. Record that whole concert on your phone.
What the band could consider just another stop on their tour, but was an amazing night for you could turn into music history.
Like photographer Jim Kelly, responsible for the 20-minute segment of a Zeppelin show previously released from Pontiac Dome in Michigan in 1977, but also this latest discovery.
But that was just 20 minutes. More recently a 50-minute video from their 1975 performance at the Montreal Forum was released, filmed by Jim Kelly.
Here’s the set list!
Rock And Roll
Sick Again
Over The Hills And Far Away
In My Time of Dying
The Song Remains The Same
The Rain Song
Kashmir
No Quarter
Trampled Under Foot
Moby Dick
Dazed And Confused
Stairway To Heaven