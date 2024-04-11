Watch Almost An Hour Of Zeppelin Show from Montreal in 1975

Go ahead. Record that whole concert on your phone.

What the band could consider just another stop on their tour, but was an amazing night for you could turn into music history.

Like photographer Jim Kelly, responsible for the 20-minute segment of a Zeppelin show previously released from Pontiac Dome in Michigan in 1977, but also this latest discovery.

But that was just 20 minutes. More recently a 50-minute video from their 1975 performance at the Montreal Forum was released, filmed by Jim Kelly.

Here’s the set list!

Rock And Roll

Sick Again

Over The Hills And Far Away

In My Time of Dying

The Song Remains The Same

The Rain Song

Kashmir

No Quarter

Trampled Under Foot

Moby Dick

Dazed And Confused

Stairway To Heaven

Source