54-40 Takes over the Kee: an exclusive interview with Dave Genn

Legendary rock group 54-40 is getting ready to play on Saturday, July 27 at the Kee to Bala. McCully got to have a chat with Dave Genn from the band. In the interview Dave talks about his journey in music, starting with his first band, Dead Surf Kiss. He told us about the first time he saw Nirvana live. And how it was an unforgettable moment that made him even more passionate about music.

Dave also shared stories from when he played with the Matthew Good Band. He shares advice to anyone looking to make it in the music business these days.

Touring might sound fun, but Dave talked about how hard it can be. He mentions the emotional struggles and the tough times bands can face on the road. And touches on the importance of sticking it out together.

Recording music during the global pandemic was a unique experience for Dave and the guys of 54-40. It came with challenges, but it also led to some creative breakthroughs. They had to find new ways to make things work.

Another big challenge for 54-40 is that the band members live in different parts of the world. Dave shares how they manage to stay connected and continue making music together despite the distance. He also touches on a common mistake people make in the bands' name

Dave shares his love for the Kee to Bala and shares just how meaningful playing a venue like that is for him and 54-40. Check out the full video below

More About Dave Genn

Dave Genn is a Canadian musician known for playing in the band 54-40. He was born on January 2, 1969, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Dave grew up in a musical family, which made him love music from a young age. He first became famous as a member of the Matthew Good Band in the 1990s. While with them, he played on popular albums like "Beautiful Midnight" and "Underdogs."

In 2005, Dave joined 54-40, a famous Canadian rock band known for songs like "I Go Blind" and "Ocean Pearl." He plays the keyboard and guitar and helps write songs for the band. Besides playing in 54-40, Dave has worked with many other musicians and produced music for different bands. His hard work and talent have made him an important part of Canadian rock music.