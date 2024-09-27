an exclusive interview with jd fortune

Check out an exclusive & extensive conversation with JD Fortune, the former lead singer of INXS, ahead of his performance at this year's Birthday Bash!

RELATED: An Exclusive Interview With Bif Naked

In this candid conversation, McCully and JD dive into his incredible journey—from his time serving in the military near Barrie, to his rise to fame as the frontman of one of the biggest rock bands in the world. JD also shares some stories from life on the road with INXS, and he & McCully share laughs and memories over pizza in their shared hometown, reminiscing about where it all began. You won’t want to miss this one-of-a-kind chat with a true rock legend!

Snag Our Newsletter Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news. Subscription Form Let's Do It

More About JD Fortune

JD Fortune is a Canadian singer who became famous for his role as the lead singer of the rock band INXS. Born in Mississauga, Ontario, he grew up in Nova Scotia loving music and started singing at a young age. His big break came in 2005 when he auditioned for a reality TV show called Rock Star: INXS. The show was looking for a new lead singer for INXS, a famous Australian band from the 1980s.

JD impressed the judges and the band with his voice and stage presence. After winning the competition, he became the frontman of INXS, replacing their original singer, Michael Hutchence, who had passed away in 1997. JD’s first album with INXS, Switch, was released in 2005, and it included the hit song “Pretty Vegas,” which JD co-wrote. The song became very popular, especially in Canada and the United States.

JD toured the world with INXS, playing concerts in front of thousands of fans. However, his time with the band wasn’t always smooth. In 2009, he claimed that INXS had fired him after the tour ended, leaving him broke and living in his car. This led to a lot of attention in the media. Later, the band and JD reconnected, and he performed with them again for some shows.

While his time with INXS was his most famous work, JD also tried to create his own music. He has released some solo songs and continues to perform when he can. His career shows how unpredictable the music industry can be, but also how talent and passion can lead to great opportunities.