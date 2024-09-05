An Exclusive Interview With Bif Naked

Legendary Rock star Bif Naked is getting ready to play an epic show at Casino Rama Resort on September 7 alongside Everclear and Sister Hazel.

Our own McCully had a chance to catch up with Bif Naked for this exclusive interview where she gives some details about her highly anticipated upcoming documentary and shares the highs and challenges of touring the world with her unique blend of music styles. Bif also opens up about how the tattoo process can be therapeutic and a form of self-expression.

Check out the interview here:

More About Bif Naked

Bif Naked, whose real name is Beth Torbert, is a Canadian singer and writer. She was born in India but was adopted by missionaries and grew up in Winnipeg, Manitoba. In the 1990s, she became famous for her unique voice and bold punk rock style.

Bif Naked's music is full of energy, mixing rock, punk, and pop. Some of her best-known songs are "I Love Myself Today," "Spaceman," and "Tango Shoes." Her songs often talk about love, strength, and feeling good about yourself.

Bif Naked is also a cancer survivor. She has shared her story about fighting breast cancer and staying strong through it. She often talks about health, mental health, and loving yourself.

In addition to making music, Bif wrote a book called I, Bificus, which is all about her life. She has also acted in movies and done spoken-word performances. With her tattoos and bold personality, Bif Naked is known for being strong and staying true to herself.

Her music and message inspire many people to be themselves and face life’s challenges head-on.