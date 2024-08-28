Billy Talent And Jimmy Eat World At All Your Friends 2024

Burl's Creek Event Grounds put on a show this weekend that took you back to a time when black skinny jeans were cool again, you were so misunderstood, and the pop-punk music of the 2000s into the 2010s was the gas to your teen angst. Rachel spent the weekend at the festival and interviewed two bands who have left their mark on the era and the genre.

Billy Talent

Friday, we got to chat quickly with Ian D'Sa and Jonny Gallant of Billy Talent at the festival. The Canadian rock band formed in 1993, originally known as Pezz before changing their name in 1999. Billy Talent gained mainstream success with their self-titled debut album in 2003, which featured hits like "Try Honesty." They released their latest album Crisis of Faith in 2022 giving us singles like "Reckless Paradise" and "The Wolf" We get into their first festival, why they re-released their EP as Pezz, and Ian's music-making process.

Jimmy Eat World

Saturday, we sat down with all of Jimmy Eat World who were celebrating 31 years as a band. They formed in 1993 and are known for their blend of alternative rock, emo, and pop-punk, they gained widespread popularity with their 2001 album Bleed American, which featured hit singles like "The Middle" and "Sweetness." More recently the guys released Surviving in 2019 and 3 different Pheonix Sessions albums in 2021. They get into the creative process, potential peyote sessions in the woods, and their food of choice while in the studio, and laugh a little at their shameless plug.