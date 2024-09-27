Listen Live

An Exclusive Interview With Ash Molloy

Music | Interviews
Published September 27, 2024
By Matt Miller
an exclusve interview ith ash molloy

Before rocking the stage at our Birthday Bash, Ash Malloy sat down with us for an exclusive chat!

RELATED: An Exclusive Interview With JD Fortune

Rachel and Ash dive into her incredible journey from studying neuroscience to pursuing her true passion: music. Tune in as Ash talks about how her background in science inspires her songwriting and her unique approach to creativity. Don't miss this fascinating conversation!

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.
Subscription Form

More About Ash Molloy

Ash Molloy is a dynamic multi-instrumentalist and vocalist who breaks the mold with her fearless approach to music and life. Originally from St. John’s, Newfoundland, she stands out as an artist unafraid to tackle tough topics like sexuality, body shame, and the challenges women face. Her bold and unapologetic lyrics resonate deeply with listeners, creating a sense of connection and understanding that leaves a lasting impact.

What makes Ash truly unique is her background—a degree in neuroscience paired with an unmatched passion for music. This combination of science and art gives her a fresh perspective that comes through in her songwriting, bringing an intellectual depth to her work. On stage, she’s an unstoppable force. Her live shows are captivating, with her powerhouse vocals and mesmerizing performances leaving audiences in awe.

What do you think of this article?
+1
1
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close