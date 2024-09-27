An Exclusive Interview With Ash Molloy

Before rocking the stage at our Birthday Bash, Ash Malloy sat down with us for an exclusive chat!

Rachel and Ash dive into her incredible journey from studying neuroscience to pursuing her true passion: music. Tune in as Ash talks about how her background in science inspires her songwriting and her unique approach to creativity. Don't miss this fascinating conversation!

More About Ash Molloy

Ash Molloy is a dynamic multi-instrumentalist and vocalist who breaks the mold with her fearless approach to music and life. Originally from St. John’s, Newfoundland, she stands out as an artist unafraid to tackle tough topics like sexuality, body shame, and the challenges women face. Her bold and unapologetic lyrics resonate deeply with listeners, creating a sense of connection and understanding that leaves a lasting impact.

What makes Ash truly unique is her background—a degree in neuroscience paired with an unmatched passion for music. This combination of science and art gives her a fresh perspective that comes through in her songwriting, bringing an intellectual depth to her work. On stage, she’s an unstoppable force. Her live shows are captivating, with her powerhouse vocals and mesmerizing performances leaving audiences in awe.