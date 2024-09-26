How The Line Changed From "I'm Fabulously Rich" To "I'm Tragically Hip"

The brand new docu-series The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal premiered on Amazon Prime just last weekend and clips are slowly starting to spill out. If you are a die-hard Tragically Hip fan, will there be footage and stories that you haven't heard before? Yes. Along with moments that are spectacular to re-live.



This clip stood out to me as the band was on Saturday Night Live for their debut to the American audience, and Gord Downie flubbed the first line of the song, however, it was a magical flub that they rolled with that night, and many nights afterwards.

