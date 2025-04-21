Here's Our Full Chat with The Trews' John Angus MacDonald from the New Rock Hour

Tonight’s New Rock Hour featured a glimpse into our chat with John Angus of The Trews, touching on music creation, life on the road, and helping new artists. But what aired was just the tip of the iceberg. In our full conversation, we dig deeper into the evolution of albums and singles, the realities of touring, and the kind of advice new artists could use to hear.

Plus, with a nod to a lyric from The Breakdown, JA shouts out some rising Young Blood to keep an eye on—and we’ve got the full list right here.

The Growth of the Breakdown, Music Creation, The Trews Vault and The Life Of an Album Now

In part one of our interview with Trews guitarist John Angus, we dive into the evolution of Little Feet into The Breakdown and how The Glorious Sons played a key role in shaping the band’s latest record. John shares how the album-making process has changed over the years and teases a long-time fan favourite that's finally getting a proper recording. Plus, he weighs in on Billy Joel’s claim that albums are obsolete in the age of singles, offering his take on the life of a record in today’s music world.

Young Blood Pick - Harm and Ease - Thinkin' Bout Love

Venues, Touring and The Challenge of Relevance

In part two, things start off light with a hat joke that didn’t quite make it to air, but quickly turn heartfelt with a touching moment about Gord Downie. From there, we dive into the world of touring and live shows, including why the legendary Kee to Bala holds a special place in John Angus and The Trews’ hearts (and where the artists stay). We also find out Massey Hall is John’s go-to as a concert-goer, and get a peek behind the curtain at what’s on The Trews’ tour rider—including the surprising truth about who actually pays for all that booze. There’s some solid advice for up-and-coming artists, audience stories, and even a shout-out to our own Randy Richards, who helped inspire the next Young Blood pick.

Young Blood Pick - Bernadette Connors - Georgina

Discounted Advice Given, Bad Advice Received, John Angus' Mentor, and Testing Music

We close out our conversation by spotlighting something that’s become crystal clear—John Angus is more than just a pillar in the Trews; he’s a mentor to countless Canadian artists. He shares the one piece of advice that up-and-coming bands often ignore (spoiler: it’s about sleep), along with some of the questionable tips The Trews themselves got early on. John also opens up about his own mentor, Gord Sinclair of The Tragically Hip, who’s been a guiding presence since 2004. Plus, we get an inside look at how The Trews road-test new music by taking it straight to the stage.

Young Blood Pick - Mattie Leon - All The Time