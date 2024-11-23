The Warning On Making Keep Me Fed and the Worst Bathrooms

The Warning is a sister rock band from Monterrey, Mexico, made up of three sisters: Daniela (Dani) (guitar/vocals), Paulina (Pau) (drums/vocals), and Alejandra (Ale) Villarreal (bass/vocals). They first gained attention as kids with a viral cover of Metallica's Enter Sandman on YouTube, but they've since grown into a powerhouse band. They brought their energy-packed live performances and relatable songs to the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto and wrapped up 3 years of touring. Rachel got a few minutes to talk about their album Keep Me Fed, which included the hardest track and easiest tracks to put together for the album. They touched on their favourite venues when they knew they made it as a group. They also make their way into their smaller venue versus a stadium and eventually into the worst bathroom the band had to deal with.

