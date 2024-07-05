WWE Superstar Chelsea Green Talks WWE’s Takeover Of Toronto!

One of the biggest events in the WWE calendar year is coming to Toronto this weekend, but it’s just one part of a three night extravaganza! Premium Live Event “Money In The Bank” is at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night, after the internationally televised Smackdown! on Fox Friday & before the NXT event “Heatwave” on Sunday!

“Money in the Bank” features two unique ladder matches with multiple superstars vying to climb a ladder to retrieve a briefcase hanging from the ceiling. Inside the briefcase is a guaranteed contract for a WWE championship match whenever the winner decides to cash in!

Chelsea Green, from Victoria, BC, is one of the participants in the women’s ladder match, and could be a future WWE champion! She’s been making headlines and getting acclaim for her role as the “Karen” of WWE.

CHELSEA GREEN

