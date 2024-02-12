Kim Mitchell Talks Career, Radio, & Rama With McCully

He’s got a special connection to Simcoe County after calling Collingwood home for 13 years (but he’s got a different name for the town). Listen for his take on the sound at Casino Rama, the power of radio, (including his own time behind the mic as an announcer), and McCully makes an apology over 7 years in the making! This is Kim Mitchell…

KIM MITCHELL AT RAMA SATURDAY!

Get your tickets for the Feb. 17th show here!

More on Kim Mitchell’s career here!