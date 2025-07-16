July 16: What Happened On This Day In Rock History

July 16 has consistently delivered significant moments in rock and popular music, from major charity concerts and album releases to notable collaborations and the formation of legendary bands. This date has left its mark across decades, encompassing everything from technological shifts to personal tributes and impactful live performances.

2020 – Drummer Jamie Oldaker, a highly respected session musician known for his extensive work with artists like Eric Clapton and Peter Frampton, passed away at 68 after a battle with cancer. Oldaker’s contributions included 11 of Clapton's albums, beginning with 1974's 461 Ocean Boulevard, and he also recorded with the Bee Gees, Stephen Stills, and Bob Seger.

2019 – Metallica performed a record-breaking concert in Hämeenlinna, Finland, as part of their WorldWired tour. The show drew over 55,000 attendees, representing nearly one percent of Finland's entire population.

2016 – American vocalist, punk innovator, and visual artist Alan Vega, primarily known for his work with the influential electronic protopunk duo Suicide, died at 78. Suicide’s self-titled 1977 debut album is recognized as one of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

2016 – A two-page, handwritten letter from Paul McCartney to Prince was sold for nearly $15,000 at Boston's RR Auction. The note, which humorously began "Dear Princely person," featured the former Beatle requesting a donation to support the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, a school McCartney co-founded in 1996.

2012 – Queen's iconic 1975 track 'Bohemian Rhapsody' was voted the UK's "Favorite No. 1 Single" in a poll conducted by the Official Charts Company, narrowly beating Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean.' The poll also saw Adele's 'Someone Like You' take the No. 3 spot.

2012 – Jon Lord, the celebrated former keyboardist and co-founder of Deep Purple, passed away at 71 after receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer. Lord, who helped form Deep Purple in 1968, co-wrote many of the group's signature songs, including 'Smoke On The Water,' and also played with bands like Whitesnake.

2007 – The White Stripes performed their famously "shortest live show ever" on George Street in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada. The performance consisted of Jack White playing a single C# note accompanied by a bass drum and crash cymbal hit from Meg White. Jack then announced, "We have now officially played in every province and territory in Canada," before leaving the stage. The duo played a full concert later that evening in St. John's.

2000 – Matchbox Twenty reached No. 1 on the US singles chart with 'Bent,' a track from their second album, Mad Season.

2000 – Coldplay's debut album, Parachutes, topped the UK album chart. The critically acclaimed release featured hit singles such as 'Yellow' and 'Trouble' and earned the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album in 2002.

1996 – John Panozzo, drummer for the rock band Styx, died at 48 from gastrointestinal hemorrhaging and cirrhosis. Styx achieved significant chart success with hits like "Come Sail Away," "Babe," and "Mr. Roboto."

1995 – Wayne Osmond of The Osmonds underwent surgery for a brain tumor at Duke University Medical Centre in North Carolina.

1993 – The three-day Phoenix Festival commenced in England, featuring a diverse lineup including Sonic Youth, Faith No More, The Black Crowes, Radiohead, and Pulp. Tickets for the festival were priced at £49.

1982 – Bill Justis, renowned for his 1957 Billboard No. 2 hit 'Raunchy' – widely credited as the first instrumental rock 'n' roll hit – died of cancer at 55. Justis later found success as a record producer and composed scores for several 1970s films, including Smokey and the Bandit.

1980 – Donna Summer married Bruce Sudano, a former keyboard player for the band Alive N Kickin'. The couple later welcomed two daughters, Brooklyn and Amanda.

1972 – Smokey Robinson performed his final concert with The Miracles, marking the end of their partnership since 1959. Robinson would go on to have a successful solo career with hits like 'Cruisin'' and 'Being With You,' while The Miracles achieved a No. 1 hit in 1975 with 'Love Machine.'

1970 – Pink Floyd recorded a live show at the BBC Paris Cinema in London, England, which was later broadcast on the John Peel Sunday Concert series on BBC Radio 1.

1969 – During recording sessions for their Abbey Road album, The Beatles focused on two new George Harrison compositions: 'Here Comes The Sun' and 'Something.' Harrison reportedly wrote 'Here Comes The Sun' after taking a break from Apple business to walk around Eric Clapton's garden.

1967 – The Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island, featured performances from a stellar lineup of folk icons and rising stars, including Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, Judy Collins, Janis Ian, and Tom Paxton.

1966 – The supergroup Cream was formed by Jack Bruce, Ginger Baker, and Eric Clapton. Although the trio lasted only two years, they left behind an influential catalog of classic recordings, including ‘Sunshine of Your Love’ and ‘White Room.’

1962 – The Beach Boys officially signed with Capitol Records in the US. Their first hit with the label came in September of that year with 'Surfin' Safari,' a song co-written by Brian Wilson and Mike Love, originally recorded in the band's second-ever session.

1955 – Elvis Presley made his inaugural appearance on the national charts as his version of 'Baby, Let's Play House' entered the Cash Box country charts at No. 15. Presley's rendition notably differed from Arthur Gunter's original, starting with the chorus and famously changing a line to reference his custom-painted "Pink Cadillac."

Rock Birthdays: July 16

1926 – Lee Allen (Saxophonist)

– Lee Allen (Saxophonist) 1937 – Dee Palmer of Jethro Tull (Keyboardist)

– Dee Palmer of Jethro Tull (Keyboardist) 1949 – Roy Bittan of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band (Keyboardist)

– Roy Bittan of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band (Keyboardist) 1952 – Johnny Colla of Huey Lewis and the News (Guitar / Sax)

– Johnny Colla of Huey Lewis and the News (Guitar / Sax) 1955 – Jerry Hall (Model / Actress)

– Jerry Hall (Model / Actress) 1974 – Rocky Gray of Evanescence (Drums)

July 16: On This Day In Rock History

July 16 consistently delivers moments that define the diverse and evolving narrative of rock music. From record-breaking performances and innovative releases to moments of both celebration and challenge, this date continues to remind us of the enduring power and cultural impact of music across generations. The stories from this day underscore the rich legacy and ongoing influence of artists and events in rock history.